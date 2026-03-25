Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UPA suffering from 'son stroke': Minister Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said the renewable energy generation capacity has increased under the Modi government and that more than 10,000 circuit kilometres of green energy corridor have been developed.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPralhad Joshirenewable energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us