<p>New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Wednesday said that it was suffering from a "son stroke" during the UPA period, due to which it did not harness the sun's energy.<br><br>He made this remarks during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, while highlighting the strides made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the solar energy space.<br><br>Replying to questions related to solar projects, Joshi said the renewable energy generation capacity has increased under the Modi government and that more than 10,000 circuit kilometres of green energy corridor have been developed.</p>.'Custodians of culture' should demand Modi's resignation: Congress hits out at BJP, RSS over Epstein files.<p>Taking potshots at the Congress party and the previous UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, the minister said that back then they were suffering from a "son stroke" due to which they could not harness the energy of the sun.<br><br>"In their effort to promote the son, they did not harness the energy of the sun," Joshi said, in an apparent reference to former Congress president and current Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>.<br><br>The Congress members protested against Joshi's comments.</p>