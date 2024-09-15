Upgraded BVR missile Astra Mk-2 will be ready for IAF induction in two years

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to receive an advanced version of an indigenous beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile in another two years as all the trials of Astra Mk-2 are likely to be completed by 2026, defence sources said.

The missile, with a range of 140 km plus, would be one of the most lethal weapons that the home grown fighter jet Tejas Light Combat Aircraft will use.

“A series of development and user trials for Astra Mk 2 are planned next year. All the trials will be over by 2026 when the missile will be ready for induction,” sources told DH.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra Mk-1 that the IAF currently uses, has a range of 80-110 km.

The range will be enhanced to over 140 km in Astra Mk-2, for which a few design modifications have been made.