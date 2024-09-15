Upgraded BVR missile Astra Mk-2 will be ready for IAF induction in two years

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to receive an advanced version of an indigenous beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile in another two years as all the trials of Astra Mk-2 are likely to be completed by 2026, defence sources said.
The missile, with a range of 140 km plus, would be one of the most lethal weapons that the home grown fighter jet Tejas Light Combat Aircraft will use.
“A series of development and user trials for Astra Mk 2 are planned next year. All the trials will be over by 2026 when the missile will be ready for induction,” sources told DH.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra Mk-1 that the IAF currently uses, has a range of 80-110 km.
The range will be enhanced to over 140 km in Astra Mk-2, for which a few design modifications have been made.
An air-to-air missile with BVR capability provides large stand-off ranges to IAF fighter jets which can neutralise the enemy aircraft without exposing themselves to adversary air defence measures, thereby gaining and sustaining air space superiority.
The missile is capable of destroying highly-manoeuvrable supersonic aerial targets, officials said.
More than two years ago, the defence ministry signed a Rs 2,971 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad for the supply of an unspecified number of Astra Mk-1 missiles and launchers to the IAF and Indian Navy.
Initially the missile was integrated with the Su-30 MK-I fighter aircraft but later it was successfully launched from the homegrown Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. The missile can also be used in the naval MiG-29K fighters that operate from the decks of the aircraft carriers.
Last year one of the first generation Tejas LCA successfully fired an Astra Mk-1 missile off Goa from an altitude of 20,000 ft. “BDL is now in the process of integrating the missile to the Tejas fleet,” sources added.
