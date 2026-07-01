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UPI transactions ease from record high to Rs 28.9 lakh cr in June

UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar, positioning India as a global leader in digital payments.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsUPI

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