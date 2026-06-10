UPI's explosive growth creates new challenge in fight against cyber fraud

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Concise summary of key highlights
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UPI's rapid growth in India has revolutionised digital payments but also intensified cyber fraud challenges.
Key points
• UPI's massive scale
UPI processed over 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, making it one of the world's largest real-time payment systems.
• Fraud escalation risks
Real-time payment systems have shortened the fraud recovery window, allowing criminals to disperse funds within minutes.
• Organised cybercrime networks
Fraud operations now involve specialised roles like recruiters, script writers, and mule-account handlers, often traced to hotspots like Jamtara and Mewat.
• Government's response
The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System helped save over Rs 8,189 crore through timely intervention and fund freezing.
• Digital adoption challenges
India's rapid digital transformation has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals, with internet connections surging from 25 crore in 2014 to nearly 100 crore.
Key statistics
24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore
Annual UPI transaction volume
Over 2,000 crore
Monthly UPI transaction volumes
More than 24 lakh complaints involving losses of Rs 22,495 crore
Online financial fraud complaints
Over Rs 8,189 crore
Funds saved by CFCFRMS
From 25 crore in 2014 to nearly 100 crore
Internet connections growth
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 10 June 2026, 08:54 IST