UPI's explosive growth creates new challenge in fight against cyber fraud

UPI's rapid growth in India has revolutionised digital payments but also intensified cyber fraud challenges.

In one line

Key points

• UPI's massive scale UPI processed over 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, making it one of the world's largest real-time payment systems.

• Fraud escalation risks Real-time payment systems have shortened the fraud recovery window, allowing criminals to disperse funds within minutes.

• Organised cybercrime networks Fraud operations now involve specialised roles like recruiters, script writers, and mule-account handlers, often traced to hotspots like Jamtara and Mewat.

• Government's response The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System helped save over Rs 8,189 crore through timely intervention and fund freezing.