UPSC plans AI-based surveillance to prevent cheating

An estimated 26 lakh candidates are expected to appear for such recruitments, conducted at a maximum of 80 centres spread across the country.

"Provision should be made for a real-time attendance monitoring system through secured web servers. The system should have a provision for real-time monitoring of the enrolment activity along with GPS coordinates against every enrolment and time stamp to ensure that enrolment is done during the stipulated shift," the tender document said.

The UPSC said that facial recognition should be performed in a completely stateless transaction of two images — one provided during the online registration and the other captured on the day of the exam.

"The service provider has to install adequate number of CCTV colour cameras in every classroom (minimum 1 CCTV camera for 24 candidates), entry/exit gate and control room (where pre-examination sensitive material will be kept and opened and post-examination sensitive material will be packed) of every examination venue," the document said.