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UPSC successfully implements face authentication protocol in 2026 prelims exam across 2,000 venues

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:05 IST
India NewsUPSCMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology

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