UPSC successfully implements face authentication technology

<p>New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said that it successfully implemented face authentication technology during the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, ensuring a major boost to exam integrity and eliminating the risk of impersonation.</p><p>The system verifies that the candidate appearing for the exam matches the photograph uploaded during the application process, a statement from the UPSC said.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak | 'Learn from UPSC': Supreme Court to NTA, bats for individual, institutional accountability.<p>The live, real-time face authentication was carried out at all 2,072 examination venues across the country using mobile phones.The preliminary examination was held on May 24.</p><p>Out of 8,19,732 candidates who applied, nearly 5.49 lakh (around 67 per cent) appeared for the exam, as per provisional data.The face authentication application was developed in-house by UPSC with technical support from the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).</p><p>Candidates had to undergo mandatory face authentication before entering the examination hall, following a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) shared with all states, districts, and venues.Invigilators used their own Android smartphones for the verification process, eliminating the need for expensive hardware and reducing logistical challenges.</p><p> Multiple rounds of training were provided to invigilators to ensure smooth implementation."The beauty of the solution lies in the fact that it does not require any expensive hardware.</p><p>It works on any Android smartphone," the UPSC statement said. A typical authentication took only 6–8 seconds, preventing long queues at examination centres.The system proved highly scalable, with over 7,000 invigilators using it simultaneously. During peak entry hours, it handled approximately 12,000 authentications per minute.</p><p>The initiative was a significant step towards impersonation-free examinations, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said. </p><p>"The technology is fully developed in-house with the help of NeGD. However, the challenge also lay in deploying the solution at scale... UPSC, NeGD and MeitY teams have done a great job in developing and implementing this solution successfully on such a large scale with nearly 5.5 lakh candidates across 2000-plus venues," Kumar said.</p><p>The Commission said the successful rollout of real-time face authentication reflects its commitment to transparency, fairness, and technological innovation in public examinations.</p>