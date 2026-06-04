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UPSC successfully implements face authentication technology

The live, real-time face authentication was carried out at all 2,072 examination venues across the country using mobile phones.The preliminary examination was held on May 24.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsUPSCFacial Recognition

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