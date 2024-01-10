Upset B'luru-based CEO killed son over divorce ruling

Suchana had checked into a rented service apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on January 6 with her son. According to Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik, after staying there for a couple of days, she told the apartment staffers that she wanted to go to Bengaluru for some work and asked them to arrange for a taxi. When the staffers suggested that a flight to Bengaluru would be cheaper, she insisted on travelling by taxi. A vehicle was arranged on January 8 by which she left for Bengaluru. Later, when the apartment staff went to clean her room, they found blood stains on a towel. The management immediately informed the Calangute police. They also told the police that Suchana’s son was not seen with her when she left the apartment and she was also carrying an unusually heavy bag. This led to suspicion.