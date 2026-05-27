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Urban India's record-breaking power demand is expanding heat traps, and it could get worse

Experts say rising temperatures alone do not explain the unprecedented surge in electricity demand.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsIndiaheatwaveElectricityurbanisation

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