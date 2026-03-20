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Urea, DAP imports surge 63% in Apr-Jan; govt ensures adequate supply amid West Asia war

The development assumes significance as the West Asia war, which broke out on February 28, has raised concerns over global fertiliser supply chains.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:36 IST
Business Newsfertiliserurea

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