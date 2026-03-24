<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that India's urea production stood at 275.75 lakh tonnes in the first eleven months of this fiscal.</p><p>The country's urea production stood at 306.67 lakh tonnes in the entire 2024-25 fiscal, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"At present, there are 33 Urea manufacturing units in the country with total production capacity of 269.42 lakh tonnes per annum."</p><p>The government has taken many steps to boost domestic production of urea in the last 11 years, she said.</p>.No central data on racial bias against people from Northeast: Govt in Lok Sabha.<p>These steps have facilitated an increase of urea production from a level of 225 lakh tonnes per annum during 2014-15 to a record urea production at 314.07 lakh tonnes during 2023-24.</p><p>Separately, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Fertilizers told media persons here that the country has adequate fertilizer stocks especially for the Kharif 2026 season. </p><p>"The Department of Fertilizers has put out global tenders, and they have been received very well. All schedules are on time. We have also been assured by our international stakeholders that there will be an uninterrupted supply of whatever is required on this particular front," he said.</p>