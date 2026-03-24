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Urea production at 275.75 lakh tons in April-February of FY'26: Govt

The government has taken many steps to boost domestic production of urea in the last 11 years, the minister said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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