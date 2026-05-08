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'Urge a more informed and balanced view': Sanjay Raut writes to Trump over his congratulatory message to PM Modi on BJP's West Bengal poll victory

Calling the elections an internal matter of India’s federal structure, Raut said external endorsements were “premature and misplaced”.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpSanjay RautWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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