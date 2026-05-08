<p>In an unexpected move, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> on Friday wrote a open letter to US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> objecting to his congratulatory message to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.</p><p><br>In a post on X, Raut wrote, “Dear President @realDonaldTrump. Greetings. As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results.”</p><p>Calling the elections an internal matter of India’s federal structure, Raut said external endorsements were “premature and misplaced”.</p>.<p>“These are state-level elections—an internal matter of India’s federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced. More importantly, serious concerns have emerged. Numerous complaints allege an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure. There are widespread perceptions that the Election Commission did not act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favor the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality,” he said.</p><p>Raut further claimed that concerns had also been raised over the large-scale deployment of central forces during the polls, which, according to many, created “coercion rather than confidence”.</p><p>Referring to objections raised by opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Raut said allegations surrounding the fairness of the election process reflected a “broader unease” that could not be ignored.</p><p>“Democracy is not just about elections—it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration,” he added.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026: President Trump congratulates PM Modi on his 'historic and decisive' victory.<p>Raut also questioned whether the concerns surrounding the electoral process had been taken into account before Trump issued his statement congratulating Modi.</p><p>Urging the US President to take a more nuanced position, he said, “Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view.”</p><p>The remarks came after Trump congratulated Modi on the BJP’s victory, with the White House describing the result as a “historic and decisive election victory”.</p><p>BJP emerged as the single largest party in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, crossing the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly. BJP secured 207 seats while the TMC, which has been in power in the state for the last 15 years, bagged 80 seats, according to the Election Commission of India,</p>