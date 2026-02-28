Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Urge all sides to exercise restraint': India expresses concern over Iran conflict

The government also said Indian missions in the region are in touch with nationals and have issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us