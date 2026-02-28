<p>India on Saturday expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East after Israel launched what it described as pre-emptive strikes on Iran, with the United States confirming involvement.</p><p>In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.”</p><p>Urging de-escalation, the MEA added, “We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.”</p>.Indian Embassies in Iran, other Middle Eastern countries advise citizens to 'stay indoors' after joint US-Israel strikes.<p>The government also said Indian missions in the region are in touch with nationals and have issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.</p>