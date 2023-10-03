Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist’s death: US official

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 01:50 IST

Follow Us

The Biden Administration has engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions urging them to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a US State Department official has said.

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here last week.

“As he made clear then, I’ll reiterate now, we remain in close coordination with our Canadian colleagues on this question,” State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

“We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada’s investigation. The secretary had an opportunity to do that in his meeting with the foreign minister on Friday,” he said.

When asked if India has agreed to cooperate with Canada, Miller said this is for New Delhi to respond to.

“I will let the Indian government speak for themselves and I will speak for the United States government, and we urge that cooperation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 01:50 IST)
India NewsUnited StatesCanada

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT