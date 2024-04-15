Urged Iran to release 17 Indians aboard seized ship, Tehran 'quite responsive': Jaishankar

On Saturday, the Iranian military seized the cargo ship with Israeli links near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship has 17 Indian crew members.

"I'm getting some reports but I want our embassy people to actually go there and meet these people. That will be my first point of satisfaction (sic)," he said.

"Secondly, I would absolutely press for the people to come back to India as quickly as we can and my colleague in the Iranian counterpart was quite responsive. He said okay, I understand it. I will try and do something really good (sic)," Jaishankar added.