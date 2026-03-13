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US Ambassador Sergio Gor says 'very close' to finalising critical minerals deal with India

Gor said the US and India are "paying close attention to each other" across governments and business communities and even across media.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIndiaDonald TrumpTrade

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