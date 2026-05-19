US approves $428 million military sales to India to support Apache Halos and M777 guns

<p>New Delhi: Amid the Indo-US trade negotiations, the US State Department has approved two military deals worth $428 million to support India’s entire fleet of Apache helicopters and M777 light weight howitzers used by the armed forces.</p><p>The sustainment support for the M777 guns will cost $ 230 million and executed by BAE Systems whereas the $198.2 million Apache support services will be carried out by Boeing.</p>.Despite past Dutch military support to Pakistan, India-Netherlands agree on strategic partnership.<p>India currently operates 28 Apache helicopters– 22 by the Indian Air Force and six by the Indian Army. The Northern and Eastern Commands of the Indian Army uses 145 lightweight howitzers that were purchased a decade ago.</p><p>The key component in the M777 contract would include ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Department of State said, referring to the support services for the howitzers.</p><p>The possible sale of support services for the helicopters and the howitzers will take place under the Foreign Military Sale channels.</p><p>The US authority said the proposed sale of helicopters and howitzers will support the USA’s foreign policy and national security objectives of strengthening the US-Indian strategic relationship.</p><p>It will also help improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions. The deals will not alter the basic military balance of the region.</p><p>The proposed sales will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the Department of State said, noting that there would be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this sale.</p>.US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian exchange house, shadow fleet vessels.<p>The two new military deals yet again signals growing proximity between New Delhi and Washington on military matters with both nations making it clear that defence deals will remain outside the purview of trade negotiations.</p><p>Over the past decade, India has gradually reduced its arms purchase from Russia and shifted towards western nations especially France, Israel and the USA broadening the supplier base.</p>