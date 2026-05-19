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US approves $428 million military sales to India to support Apache Halos and M777 guns

India currently operates 28 Apache helicopters– 22 by the Indian Air Force and six by the Indian Army.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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