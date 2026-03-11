Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US calls India 'good actor, great partner' to justify waiver to buy oil from Russia for 30 days

The US announced the “30-day waiver” for India to allow it to buy oil from Russia last week, just a month after lifting the 25% tariff it had imposed on imports from the South Asian nation
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 16:18 IST
United StatesRussiaWhite HouseRussian Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us