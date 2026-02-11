<p>New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday claimed that India has offered to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including "certain pulses".</p><p>A 'fact sheet' on the India-US trade deal released by the White House mentions "certain pulses". This was not mentioned in the 'joint statement' released by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry last week.</p><p>The mention of pulses is likely to fuel further political criticism and protests from farmer unions over the alleged compromise of India's agricultural sector interests in the proposed India-US trade deal.</p><p>Another major contradiction in the White House fact sheet and joint-statement is related to red sorghum. While the joint statement mentioned "red sorghum for animal feed" the White House claims overall red sorghum. </p><p>"India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits," noted the 'fact sheet' released by US President Donald Trump's office dated February 9.</p>.Trouserless Trump with ICE tattoo to feature on German carnival float.<p>"India is committed to buying more American products and purchasing over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal and other products," it added.</p><p>The mention of pulses in the White House fact sheet contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's claim of protecting the interest of the sensitive agriculture sector.</p><p>"Products made by our farmers, including spices, tea, coffee, coconut, cashew, mango, banana, guava, pineapple and processed items will now face zero reciprocal tariff in the US," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Saturday. "Commodities like rice, wheat, sugar, millets and pulses remain fully protected," he had claimed.</p>