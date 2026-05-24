Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US GoPro shipped to China traced to Lashkar terrorists, NIA ascertaining supply chain: Officials

Investigators believe that unearthing this specific supply chain could expose critical vulnerabilities or complicity in the underground networks that funnel funds
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsUnited StatesChinaPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us