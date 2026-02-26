Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US imposes 126% tariff on import of Indian solar panels

The Indian government has not commented on the latest US tariff move so far.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 21:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 21:49 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us