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US-India relationship at its lowest in 30 years: Indian-American Democrat leader

"Now, you know I'm not one to mince words. I sort of tell things as they are. The US-India relationship has been at its lowest point in the last 30 years," Khanna said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:28 IST
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