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US, India trade deal in final steps: Sergio Gor

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit here, Gor said he was determined to conclude the agreement as it would be beneficial to both nations.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 00:44 IST
India NewsUnited StatesTrade

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