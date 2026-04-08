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US-Iran ceasefire, Hormuz reopening to ease shipping disruptions: FIEO

'Sustained stability is essential for restoring confidence and ensuring smooth trade flows,' FIEO President SC Ralhan said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranCeasefireStrait of Hormuz

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