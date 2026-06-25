US' Jamieson Greer wraps up India visit, no clarity yet on interim deal

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>Trade Representative Jamieson Greer wrapped up his three-day India visit on Wednesday after holding multiple rounds of discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other top officials on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.</p>.<p>While both sides have claimed substantial progress on talks, there is no clarity yet on signing of an interim deal.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted in a statement that Greer’s visit “marked a key step in ongoing efforts to advance a balanced, mutually beneficial India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and to finalise an interim deal in line with the joint statement of February 7, 2026”.</p>.<p>An official statement said Goyal and Greer conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements.</p>.US' Jamieson Greer visits India to \nadvance trade talks.<p>The core elements of BTA included enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.</p>.<p>However, trade experts felt that the lack of any concrete announcement during Greer’s visit could be an indication that India is reassessing the proposed deal.</p>.<p>Greer’s India visit followed multiple rounds of chief negotiators-level talks held between the two countries in the past two months. An Indian team led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain visited Washington from April 20-23 for the talks. This was followed by a visit of US team led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch to New Delhi from June 1-4.</p>.<p>In mid-June, Goyal had claimed that Greer would visit India to give “final touches” to the first tranche of the BTA deal. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France last week had brightened the prospects of an early conclusion of the deal. This was Modi-Trump’s first meeting after the announcement about the BTA deal in February 2025.</p>.<p>The negotiation was announced during Modi’s visit to Washington in February last year, with a target to conclude the first tranche of the deal by “fall of 2025”.</p>.<p>The failure of USTR Jamieson Greer’s June 23–24 visit to produce any breakthrough suggests that New Delhi is reassessing the logic of the proposed deal, said Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava.</p>.India and US conclude key trade talks, eye first-phase deal before July 24.<p>When US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor declared on May 30 that the deal was “99% ready”, expectations were high, said Srivastava, adding that “yet the BTA negotiations remain stuck because the foundation of the original bargain as defined in India-US Joint Statement dated Feb 7 has collapsed”.</p>.<p>Under the framework released February 7, the Trump administration offered to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports from 25% to 18% in exchange for far-reaching Indian concessions on agriculture, energy, defence, aircraft, digital services and advanced technologies.</p>.<p>But the US Supreme Court’s February 20 ruling invalidated the reciprocal tariff regime, eliminating the only American concession.</p>.<p>“Washington now is effectively asking India to negotiate on the basis of benefits it can no longer legally deliver,” said Srivastava.</p>.<p>“From India’s perspective, the proposed BTA increasingly resembles a one-way market-access agreement rather than a balanced trade pact. New Delhi would undertake permanent commitments while receiving little certainty in return,” he added.</p>