US lawmakers defy China's warning, meet Dalai Lama in India

“The Tibetan people possess a distinct religion, culture, and historic identity and they should have a say in their own future. You should be able to freely practice your religion and that is why we are here today in defiance of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) warning,” McCall said at a felicitation ceremony held by the Tibetan Government in Exile (TGiE) – formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration – in Dharamshala.

“Our delegation received a letter from the CCP, warning us not to come here. They repeated their false claim that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. But we did not let the CCP intimidate us, and we are here today," he said.

Pelosi said that the US Congress’ bipartisan approval for the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act sent a message to China - that Washington was clear in its thinking on this issue. “This Bill says to the Chinese government: things have changed now, get ready for that,” she said addressing the cheering crowd of hundreds of Tibetans in Dharamshala.

The Dalai Lama told the US lawmakers that he wanted the people of the world to be happy and peaceful. “We are the same human beings; we all have the same rights and this world belongs to humanity. We should take care of the world irrespective of religion and tradition," he was heard saying in a video clip released later.

Beijing had warned Washington DC of “resolute measures” to be initiated by China to firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests if Biden signed the new Bill into law.