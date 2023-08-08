US lawmakers to take part in PM Modi's Red Fort address on Independence Day

“It is an honor to lead a bipartisan delegation to India and be there to celebrate India’s Independence Day. My grandfather spent his life fighting for India’s independence. So, this is a deeply personal and meaningful trip for me. It is also a historic moment for the US-India relationship. I plan to meet with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Cabinet ministers and a diverse range of MPs along with business, tech, cricket and Bollywood leaders," Khanna to PTI on Monday.