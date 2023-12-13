US made progress in strengthening defence ties with India: Pentagon

Washington: The US has made great progress in bolstering its defence relationship with India and the Pentagon is looking forward to making further progress in military-to-military ties in 2024, a senior official has said.

“In terms of the relationship between the US and India, you know, with obvious focus on the Department of Defence, I think it has been a very good year. I think we've made great progress in terms of further bolstering our relationship and cooperation,” Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.