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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets senior White House officials, NSC leadership at White House

A delegation led by Vice President J D Vance is headed to Pakistan for negotiations with the Iranian leadership on Saturday to end the war.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg, in Washington, DC.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg, in Washington, DC.

Credit: @MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo

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Published 10 April 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSWashingtonVikram Misri

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