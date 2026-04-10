<p>Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vikram-misri">Vikram Misri</a> held productive discussions with senior White House officials and the National Security Council (NSC) leadership on issues of mutual strategic interest and recent developments in West Asia, the Indian embassy said on Friday.</p>.<p>Misri’s meetings at the White House come as the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire for the war that broke out on February 28.</p>.<p>The Foreign Secretary's discussions also focused on the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, an initiative announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last year.</p>.<p>The Indian embassy said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had productive discussions with senior White House officials. He met NSC leadership and exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest, including the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture and recent developments in West Asia."</p>.<p>Misri arrived late on Tuesday night on a three-day visit and held held meetings with senior officials from the Department of Defence, Commerce and State.</p>.<p>The Foreign Secretary also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>