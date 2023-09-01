US National Science Foundation invested nearly $150 million in India in last 5 years

In Bengaluru, he participated in a biotechnology roundtable organised by DBT and in Gandhinagar, his last stop, Panchanathan led the US delegation at the G20 Chief Science Advisers' Roundtable, a media release said.

"In the last five years, NSF has invested nearly USD 150 million in India through over 200 projects. Just this last year, we launched 35 new joint projects with India's Department of Science & Technology in emerging technologies," Panchanathan was quoted as saying by the NSF on his return from India.

"This joint funding opportunity strengthens the foundation of cooperation, collaboration, and joint investment in science and engineering by unlocking fantastic new discoveries, innovations and opportunities across industries like semiconductor research, next generation communication systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies, and intelligent transportation systems," said Panchanathan.