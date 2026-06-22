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US notifies sale of support services for India's Apache helicopters, M777A2 howitzers

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which administers the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme of the US, issued the arms sales notification in the Federal Register on June 17.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsUnited States

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