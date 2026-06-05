Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US optimistic about progress in trade talks with India; deal a priority: State Dept

Pigott also underscored the role played by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in advancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsUSbilateral trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us