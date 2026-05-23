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US President Donald Trump’s fresh invite to PM Modi after hosting Pakistan Army chief irked India

Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, met with Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, discussed the situation in West Asia and conveyed the US president's invitation to the prime minister.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:27 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:27 IST
India NewsUSPakistanPM ModiDonald TrumpMarco Rubio

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