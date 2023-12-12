JOIN US
US President Joe Biden unlikely to visit India for Republic Day

Last Updated 12 December 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden is not expected to visit India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year.

However, there was no comment on the invitation by India.

Separately, sources said the Quad summit is proposed to be held in India in the later part of 2024.

"We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said a source.

(Published 12 December 2023, 10:53 IST)
India NewsWorld newsJoe BidenUS news

