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US removes four Indian companies from Russia-related sanctions list

The companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsUSRussia

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