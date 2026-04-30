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US returns over 650 antiquities valued at nearly $14 million to India

The pieces were recovered following several investigations into trafficking networks, including those related to disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States

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