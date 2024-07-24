US revises travel advisory for India; says don't travel to Manipur, J&K, India-Pak border and Central & East India

Placing Manipur at "Level 4: Do Not Travel", the State Department said: "Do not travel to Manipur due to the threat of violence and crime. Ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict has resulted in reports of extensive violence and community displacement. Attacks against Indian government targets occur on a regular basis. US government employees traveling in India require prior approval before visiting Manipur. Similarly, terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC,” it said.