News Live: India bags fourth gold medal at Asian Games in Women's 25-metre Pistol team event

The 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue advanced a wide range of ambitious initiatives across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defense and security, emerging technologies, people-to-people ties, clean energy, and supply chain resilience. On the defense side, Assistant Secretary Ratner and his counterparts reviewed the progress the two countries have made on implementing the Roadmap for US-India Defense Industrial Cooperation; they welcomed progress on new co-production initiatives and committed to expeditiously conclude negotiations on Security of Supply Arrangement and Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements. They also discussed opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation, including through combined maritime engagements in the Indian Ocean region, as well as expanded cooperation in the space and cyber domains. The officials also discussed regional security developments and strategic priorities across the Indo-Pacific region: US Department of Defense