News Live: India bags fourth gold medal at Asian Games in Women's 25-metre Pistol team event

“If you have something specific, relevant…let us know”: Jaishankar on Canada’s allegations
02:3727 Sep 2023
"Indian Govt should cooperate in investigation…”: US on India-Canada row
02:3727 Sep 2023
Uttar Pradesh: An EMU train coming from Shakur Basti derailed and climbed the platform at Mathura Junction, no casualties
02:1527 Sep 2023
Concerned about situation in Canada, urged India to cooperate, says US
03:3827 Sep 2023
NIA raids underway across 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus
03:3827 Sep 2023
Robert Rae, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada speaks at the United Nations in New York
#WATCH | Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York Robert Rae says, "At the same time, as we put great emphasis on the importance of equality, we also have to uphold the values of free and democratic societies. We cannot bend the rules… pic.twitter.com/U4roJ8xhZ2
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr Ely Ratner co-chaired the seventh U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue today in Washington, DC, alongside Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Additional Secretary Vani Rao of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi of the Indian Ministry of Defense: US Dept of Defense
The 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue advanced a wide range of ambitious initiatives across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defense and security, emerging technologies, people-to-people ties, clean energy, and supply chain resilience. On the defense side, Assistant Secretary Ratner and his counterparts reviewed the progress the two countries have made on implementing the Roadmap for US-India Defense Industrial Cooperation; they welcomed progress on new co-production initiatives and committed to expeditiously conclude negotiations on Security of Supply Arrangement and Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements. They also discussed opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation, including through combined maritime engagements in the Indian Ocean region, as well as expanded cooperation in the space and cyber domains. The officials also discussed regional security developments and strategic priorities across the Indo-Pacific region: US Department of Defense
The officials underscored the transformative momentum in US-India relations and reaffirmed that a strong US-India partnership is essential to upholding security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Assistant Secretary Ratner reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to working with India to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Department of Defense
03:3827 Sep 2023
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids across 6 states in 3 cases in 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs: NIA
03:3827 Sep 2023
Nita Ambani receives the prestigious citizen of Mumbai Award 2023-24 from the Rotary Club of Bombay – a recognition of her enduring contributions to creating transformative institutions in healthcare, education, sports, arts, and culture.
03:3827 Sep 2023
Hangzhou Asian Games: India's Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position team event.