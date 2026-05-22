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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to begin 4-day India visit on May 23

There is a possibility of the US Secretary of State calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, it is learnt.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsUSMarco Rubio

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