<p>New Delhi: US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> will visit India in the next few months, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday.</p><p>The envoy also said that the India-US trade deal is set to be inked soon.</p><p>Gor also described the Quad coalition as an important grouping for cooperation among its member states.</p><p>The envoy said India and the US are taking their bilateral ties to the next level.</p><p>Gor made the remarks on the sidelines of an event at the AI Impact Summit here.</p>