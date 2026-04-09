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US should control Israel to ensure ceasefire with Iran: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Amid Pakistan-facilitated peace talks to resolve the US-Iran conflict, he also said that Pakistan has done what others could not.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsUSIranIndiaIsraelOmar Abdullah

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