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US team may visit India next month for trade talks: Piyush Goyal

Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to further cooperation in the fields of trade, defence and energy. This will be his first visit to India.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsPiyush GoyalTradeMarco Rubio

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