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US team to visit India from June 1-4 for trade talks

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsUnited StatesUSTradebilateral agreements

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