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US to help India raise defence capability for Indo-Pacific stability, but uncertainty persists over Quad

“Both of our countries benefit from an Indo-Pacific in which no power can dominate the region. Both benefit from open trade and national autonomy.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 19:40 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 19:40 IST
India NewsUnited StatesDefenceQuad

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