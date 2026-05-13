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US to impose visa curbs on 13 people linked to Indian online pharmacy KS International Traders over fentanyl

The 13 people are close associates of KS International Traders, ⁠which operates out of India, and ‌its owner, the ​US State Department said on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:20 IST
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