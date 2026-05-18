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US waiver on Russian oil ends: Will petrol and diesel prices rise again?

India is the top consumer of ​Russian seaborne crude, and its ​purchases have been near record highs in April and May.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsIndiaDonald TrumpRussian OilSanctionsPetrol and Diesel

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