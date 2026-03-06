<p>New Delhi: Opposition on Friday attacked the Modi government over the US announcement granting waiver to India for buying Russian oil, asking how long this "American blackmail" will continue while calling it an "absolute shame".</p><p>Claiming that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty is "under dire threat" because Modi is "getting blackmailed" on Epstein Files and Adani case, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the US announcement to to grant India "permission" to buy Russian oil for 30-days demonstrates that the Modi government is continuously "ceding diplomatic space". </p>.Exploitation of a compromised individual: Rahul Gandhi on US waiver to India on Russian oil purchase.<p>"This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order...From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi-ji surrendered it all," Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>"India has a proud record of chartering our own destiny. It remained unblemished until now. From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to even AB Vajpayee -- No PM has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi-ji. 'Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' was a mere slogan-cry to win elections. 140 crore Indians stand betrayed," he said.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India’s foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people and should be rooted in India's history, geography and spiritual ethos based on truth and non-violence. </p>.Exploitation of a compromised individual: Rahul Gandhi on US waiver to India on Russian oil purchase.<p>"What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual," he said recalling his remarks in Lok Sabha on February 11, "the US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from - If it's Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our Prime Minister will not decide."</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Trump's new game. Told the Delhi friend, you can get oil from Putin. How long will this go on, this American blackmail" he said on 'X'. </p>.<p>Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal alleged that the Prime Minister "has to beg" before other countries to purchase oil during this Amrit Kaal and it is "deeply humiliating" for India’s sovereignty and international standing. "Instead of standing up to the US dictating terms, a Compromised PM Modi is handing our energy sovereignty on a platter to other countries," he said.</p><p>CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby asked since when has India needed permission from another country to make its own decisions.</p><p>"This is an absolute shame. Never in independent India's history have we been insulted like this on the global stage,” he said, demanding an address to the nation by Modi to clarify whether India remains a sovereign nation or a vassal state of the US. </p><p>“Does Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Puri have anything to say about this? Or has his and this BJP government's silence been bought on account of the revelations in Epstein Files?” he said.</p><p>While CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya remarked, "the Modi era measure of India's sovereignty", Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked who is the US to tell India where to buy Russian oil from. "Have we handed over the entire decision-making process to the US?...The External Affairs Minister should respond," Chaturvedi said.</p>