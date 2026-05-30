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US War Secretary Hegseth backs Trump’s India-Pak ceasefire claim; outlines Indo-Pacific strategy

Hegseth referred to the understanding reached between India and Pakistan after their military confrontation last year and praised Trump's role in easing tensions.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:34 IST
World newsUSPakistanIndiaDonald Trump

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