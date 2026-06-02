Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US Yoga team heads to India for first World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad

Yoga Association USA and USYSF founder and president Balwinder Singh will lead the 11-member US contingent at the event.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsUnited StatesAhmedabadYoga

Follow us on :

Follow Us