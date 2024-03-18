USA thanks India for anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea

New Delhi: Days after the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force carried out a daring 40-hour long operation in the Arabian Sea, capturing 35 Somalian pirates and freeing 17 crew members of a commercial ship, the USA thanked India for the continued anti-piracy operations in one of the world’s busiest sea trade corridors.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin who appreciated the important role being played by the Indian Navy in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean Region,” a defence ministry spokesperson said here.

This comes in the wake of last week’s coordinated action by the armed forces to take control of MV Ruen – hijacked in December by the Somali pirates, who converted them into a mother ship – which is now being brought to India along with its 37,800 tonnes of cargo. The pirates will be tried as per the law.